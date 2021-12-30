Karen Ferguson, founder of pension watchdog group, dies at 80

A conspiracy-spouting extremist or a patriotic martyr? Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead a year ago during the invasion of the US Capitol, is a Rorschach test for the deep political fault line that runs through the United States. An Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and voted for America's first Black president, Babbitt died wrapped in a flag bearing the name of Donald Trump, the populist billionaire who still insists he won an election that he lost by a wide margin. Her journey of radical transformation mirrors that of many of the supporters of the real estate tycoon, who, on January 6, 2021, was desperately seeking to preserve his divisive presidency. That day, Congress was gathering to certify the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO