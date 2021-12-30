ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden

Karen Ferguson, founder of pension watchdog group, dies at 80

By Matt Schudel
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Ferguson, the founder of the Pension Rights Center, a nonprofit organization that seeks to protect the interests of workers and retired people and helps promote legislation on their behalf, died Dec. 23 at her home in Washington. She was 80. The cause was colon cancer, said her son,...

