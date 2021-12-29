ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, PA

Baldwin Borough Couple Says They Were Terrorized By Home Intruder

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — An elderly couple was home alone when they say an intruder broke into their Baldwin home on Tuesday. “He broke the two second-floor windows,” Jim Sweeney said. “My air conditioner was out on the roof. My bedside stands were upside down.”. Sweeney’s...

