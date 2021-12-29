Baldwin Borough Couple Says They Were Terrorized By Home Intruder

EVERETT (CBS) — Shots rang out in broad daylight in a quiet Everett neighborhood on Sunday. Bullets hit a home and barely missed the family inside, neighbors told WBZ-TV. Residents on Malden Street said they heard a series of gunshots around 12:30 p.m. Some of the stray bullets hit the side of homes and shattered windows. No one was hit. “It sounded like fireworks but a lot louder,” said Michael Moran. He said he was walking down the street at the time and saw a white car speed the wrong way down a one-way street right after. “It’s terrible because you fear for life,” another neighbor said. “There were nine shots and I knew it was, I’ve heard shots before.” It is unclear who was involved in the shooting. Police believe it’s an isolated incident. Anyone with information should call police at 617-389-2120.

