Bakersfield weather forecast for Dec. 29: Another wet storm to end the year
A winter storm will move across Kern County tonight and tomorrow,
The storm system will be bringing rain to the valley and snow in the higher elevations.
We should begin to clear out by Friday just in time to welcome the new year.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0