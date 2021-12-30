ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield weather forecast for Dec. 29: Another wet storm to end the year

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yuVb_0dYnrDBh00

A winter storm will move across Kern County tonight and tomorrow,

The storm system will be bringing rain to the valley and snow in the higher elevations.

We should begin to clear out by Friday just in time to welcome the new year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Nighttime lane closure scheduled for Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rosedale Highway will have one lane closed in both directions Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 8 p.m., according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The lanes will stay closed until 6 a.m. between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane for utility potholing, according to TRIP. A lane will remain open in both directions […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County libraries to reopen, expand hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five library branches are set to reopen this month with four others set to expand their hours and days in the coming weeks, the Kern County Library announced on Monday. The branches set to reopen in January include the Baker, Boron, California City, Holloway-Gonzales and Mojave libraries, according to the Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire breaks out at abandoned building in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out at an abandoned building in downtown Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters were called out around 7:24 p.m. to 1st and T Streets, where smoke and flames could be seen coming out of a boarded-up home, according to BFD. A second alarm was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Bicyclist dies in crash on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist died Tuesday in a crash on California Avenue in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The collision occurred around 12:28 p.m. on California Avenue and S Street. The man who was riding the bicycle died from his injuries at the scene, according to BPD. BPD said the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County COVID surge: Local hospitals expected to reach maximum capacity

Kern County is in the midst of a COVID surge that is only getting worse. Experts from Kern Public Health told county supervisors today the county is struggling to keep pace and the surge isn't expected to peak until March. "State's modeling has indicated we will well exceed our capacity to be able to care for those that need hospitalization." 17's Marco Torrez has the full story online.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Caltrans to launch project on Union Avenue to help reduce pedestrian deaths, injuries from vehicle accidents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans is set to launch a comprehensive project on Union Avenue to reduce pedestrian deaths and injuries from vehicle accidents, according to the Kern Council of Governments. Caltrans informed Executive Director of the Kern Council of Governments Ahron Hakimi on Monday morning about the project. “What they’re going to propose is […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Kget 17
KGET

French Fire state of local emergency extended for debris removal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to state estimates, around 30 structures were deemed lost to the French Fire. Lurking in the ash and rubble of those buildings are particles that could taint our land and waterways, posing a threat to public health. “A lot of structures, especially if they predate 1970, can contain lead, can […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Haley Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical. The incident happened around 5:51 p.m. near the Foods Co. on Haley and Height Streets. The driver called it in, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

State offers water conservation tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Department of Water Resources offers a number of tips for conserving water in this often drought-ridden state. “We encourage all Californians to embrace wise water use as a daily habit, whether we are experiencing a year of heavy or meager rain,” the department’s website says. For indoor conservation, the department […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in crash on South Edison Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a crash on South Edison Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at about 12:58 p.m. on South Edison and Muller Roads, east of Weedpatch Highway, according to CHP. The crash victim was a back seat passenger who was not wearing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, 10 omicron cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 324 new COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 166,183 cases and 1,918 deaths. The department says 49,752 residents have recovered and 107,851 are presumed recovered. An additional 6,587 people are isolated at home. The state […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

McFarland man hit by train identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland man who was struck and killed by a train over the weekend has been identified. Danny Alvarez Jr., 30, died when hit New Year’s Day by a train at Highway 43 and Pond Road, according to coroner’s officials.
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

KGET

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy