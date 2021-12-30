ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children and the omicron variant

fox5dc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases continue to surge, there is growing...

www.fox5dc.com

iheart.com

Another Local Covid Surge

Monroe County Health officials say there have been nearly 11,000 new confirmed COVID cases in the county in the last seven days. The positive test rate has climbed above 17 percent. New cases per week among teenagers have doubled in the last eight weeks. More than 1600 COVID patients in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Fauci Warns Omicron Is ‘Raging Through the World’ as Sarah Palin Preaches Resistance to Vaccine Pressure

As Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm about the spread of the Omicron variant, Sarah Palin is touting her unvaccinated status as a badge of honor while telling a crowd to “stiffen your spine” in the face of pressure to get inoculated against the disease. Speaking about Omicron on Meet the Press, Fauci said on Sunday, “The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading — its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world.” On CNN, the doctor cautioned that Omicron will “take over” as the dominant...
HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsantaana.com

Deputy OCDA who opposed vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19 at age 46

O.C. Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, age 46, has passed away after developing COVID-19. Ernby was a Huntington Beach resident and a past Republican candidate for the State Assembly. She was also very active as a volunteer in the OC GOP. She spoke out often on Twitter against government mandates requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS

