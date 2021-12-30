Payne: High Five! Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a stylish, roomy and speedy EV

Hyundai revealed one of its largest electric vehicles yet when the covers came off the Seven concept last month. Together with the Kia Concept EV9, these two futuristic vehicles preview production-bound models that will take the Korean EV game to the next level. In the case of the Hyundai, we noted that its progressive interior looked equipped for a future of fully autonomous driving with a retractable driver controller and luxurious, lounge-like seating. However, it seems that the futuristic Seven, which previews the Ioniq 7, could be closer to production than expected based on comments from one of Hyundai's bosses.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO