Cars

Payne: High Five! Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a stylish, roomy and speedy EV

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian, California — We’ve come a long way from Pious to Ioniq. Twenty years ago, the Toyota Prius...

www.detroitnews.com

CAR AND DRIVER

Ford F-150 Lightning Is Not Just an Electric Truck, It's Also a Mobile EV Charger

Ford F-150 Lightning and PowerBoost hybrid models offer Level 2 EV charging capability courtesy of optional Pro Power Onboard generators. The standard 2.4-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard generator, however, lacks this feature. The upcoming F-150 EV, the Lightning, offers an available 9.6-kW generator, while the PowerBoost hybrid is available with a...
CARS
Green Car Reports

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2022 finalist

Among all the new electric cars coming out this year, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the one that best shows that affordable EVs don’t have to look and feel like everything else. There’s room to reformat the car and mix in some rad cues from the past, without losing focus on a future that doesn’t involve tailpipe emissions.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai EV future, Flying Mustang, 10 most powerful cars: Car News Headlines

Like most of its peers, Hyundai Motor Group is preparing for a future without the internal-combustion engine. Reports out of Korea claim the automaker has already closed the engine development center at its main R&D hub, with staff transferred to electric motor, battery and semiconductor departments. The famous Flying Mustang...
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Hyundai Transforms One of Its Ioniq 5 EV Prototypes Into an Air Purifier

One question remains at the end of life of an electric vehicle and that is: What do you do with the battery pack? Lately, firms have been coming up with some useful solutions such as Tesla who announced that it can recycle 92% of battery cell material and the Swedish company Northvolt claiming its "Revolt" recycling program has become the first to recycle an EV battery using 100% reused materials.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Hyundai Home Will Bundle EV Charger, Solar, Home Battery

Hyundai has revealed the first details of its upcoming concierge service, Hyundai Home, which will help EV buyers get a home charger, solar panels, and even home battery system installed and rolled into one convenient payment. Launching in early 2022, Hyundai Home will be a one-stop shop for charging your...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Get Ready To Be Amazed By The Hyundai Ioniq 7

Hyundai revealed one of its largest electric vehicles yet when the covers came off the Seven concept last month. Together with the Kia Concept EV9, these two futuristic vehicles preview production-bound models that will take the Korean EV game to the next level. In the case of the Hyundai, we noted that its progressive interior looked equipped for a future of fully autonomous driving with a retractable driver controller and luxurious, lounge-like seating. However, it seems that the futuristic Seven, which previews the Ioniq 7, could be closer to production than expected based on comments from one of Hyundai's bosses.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ram 1500 TRX and Toyota goes in on EVs | Autoblog Podcast #710

This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. John is beck from a recent first drive of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, and has a 2022 Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond in his driveway. Meanwhile, Greg just got out of a 2022 Ram 1500 TRX and back into Autoblog's long-term Acura TLX. After talking about the car's they've been driving, they dive into the news, including EV announcements from Toyota and Lexus, rumors of a turbo I6 Dodge Challenger, a list of future classics from Hagerty and a review of the sitcom American Auto.
CARS
Jalopnik

Hyundai Ioniq EVs Are Getting Recalled For Unintended Acceleration

If you have a Hyundai Ioniq EV, you may want to check its recall status ASAP, as Carscoops reports the NHTSA has issued a recall on the EV for unintended accelerating on its own. The NHTSA report details how Hyundai came to be aware of the fault, following an incident...
CARS
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

Hyundai's Ioniq 7 Electric SUV Is In the Works, Coming Soon

Hyundai showed a concept it called the Seven at the L.A. auto show; an electric vehicle with a large, lounge-style interior with swivel seats and no steering wheel. In other words, a total flight of fancy—right?. Yes, it is Hyundai's exploration of vehicles in an autonomous vehicle future, but...
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Hyundai builds air purifier from Ioniq 5 electric car parts

In a recent YouTube video, Hyundai engineers demonstrate a unique way to repurpose car parts by taking apart a redundant test vehicle and using the components to build an air purifying device. Hyundai has repurposed parts from its Ioniq 5 electric vehicle to build an air purifier. A YouTube video...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Seemingly Inspired Toyota Pickup EV Concept

Toyota made waves when it announced a major electrification initiative earlier this month, a move that came as a surprise to most since the Japanese automaker was previously hesitant to commit to EVs. Toyota announced that it plans on rolling out a grand total of 30 battery EV models by 2030, at which point it expects to sell around 3.5 million EVs per year following a $2 trillion yen investment. But this announcement wasn’t just some normal presser – the automaker also brought out 15 concepts to show off, including a Toyota pickup EV concept that looks, well, somewhat familiar.
CARS
Autoblog

Hyundai Ioniq 5 dismantled and repurposed — as an air purifier

Typically when pre-production cars reach the end of their useful lives — after cold weather testing or whatnot — they're unceremoniously scrapped. It seems wasteful to junk an otherwise functional car, but there's simply too much liability for manufacturers if they sell them into the wild. That's why Hyundai decided to repurpose one of its Ioniq 5 test cars — as an air purifier.
CARS
insideevs.com

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: Be Prepared To Be Surprised

Throttle House recently spent some quality time with the all-new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover. The publication notes that the EV is "full of surprises," so we were eager to find out if the video provides details about anything new. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 seems to stand out in...
CARS
Detroit News

Truck e-Wars: Chevy Silverado EV brings 400-mile range, bed extender

The Detroit truck wars have gone electric. Answering Ford Motor Co.’s F-150 Lightning EV salvo, General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet let loose its first electric Silverado pickup truck Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with headline-grabbing features like a mid-gate bed extender, 664 horsepower, and 400-mile range.
DETROIT, MI
insideevs.com

US: In December, Hyundai Delivered The First 153 Ioniq 5 EVs

Hyundai started delivering the all-new, all-electric Ioniq 5 in the U.S. on December 15, and by the end of the month, the automaker managed to sell a total of 153 units. According to the South Korean manufacturer, the first cars were already delivered on both the West and East Coasts.
CARS

