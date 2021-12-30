ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Opinion: New year, new challenges; here's what Michigan is up against in 2022

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2020, we’ve witnessed a pandemic, a presidential transition, a supply chain...

www.detroitnews.com

Detroit News

Here are the races Michigan's new U.S. House map could launch

Lansing — Michigan's new congressional districts, approved by an independent commission Tuesday, will likely force incumbents to run against each other and produce battleground races that will help decide which party controls the U.S. House over the next decade. Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission approved the so-called "Chestnut" map...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Opinion: Supreme Court case could change education landscape in Michigan

A Supreme Court case is poised to change how states treat religious schools and students. The forthcoming decision may deal a long-awaited, necessary blow to Michigan’s infamous Blaine Amendment. In December, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Carson v. Makin, a major school choice case that will decide...
MICHIGAN STATE
