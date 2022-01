Much like Randy’s Throwing Knife, I wasn’t all that jacked about Komodo-4FR when it first arrived. However, I soon realized: even partially solid Linear Fusion Rifles are so few and far between in Destiny 2, especially if you need one with a particular element that is not an Exotic. Of course, thanks to sunsetting, this weapon is a lot less viable than it used to be. You can’t bring it up to the current Power Level. But if you still want to know how to get Komodo-4FR in Destiny 2, here’s your guide.

