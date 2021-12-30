ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rural Michigan is no longer leading state's COVID spread. It's moved elsewhere

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan reported a daily record number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 25,858 reported over...

Allan Bewalda
6d ago

yeah the hospitals are lying about the numbers. so many overdose cases are being turned into COVID case's the hospitals get a huge kick back from every COVID case don't believe the numbers. don't get the vaccine it's population control

Lynn Blankenship
6d ago

Rural Michigan was never a Hot Spot . Whitmer was shutting down the Whole State because of DETROIT. 🙄

Cuddly Buddy
6d ago

There are NO direct government payments to hospitals. It has to be Medicare (over 65) or Medicaid (welfare). These claims are vetted and Audited by the private companies paid to administer said programs. No government employees pay claims. Ever. Supporting documentation is needed. Lab tests, x-rays, physicians notes etc.

