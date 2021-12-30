Rural Michigan is no longer leading state's COVID spread. It's moved elsewhere

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.

