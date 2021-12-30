Rural Michigan is no longer leading state's COVID spread. It's moved elsewhere
Michigan reported a daily record number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 25,858 reported over...www.detroitnews.com
yeah the hospitals are lying about the numbers. so many overdose cases are being turned into COVID case's the hospitals get a huge kick back from every COVID case don't believe the numbers. don't get the vaccine it's population control
Rural Michigan was never a Hot Spot . Whitmer was shutting down the Whole State because of DETROIT. 🙄
There are NO direct government payments to hospitals. It has to be Medicare (over 65) or Medicaid (welfare). These claims are vetted and Audited by the private companies paid to administer said programs. No government employees pay claims. Ever. Supporting documentation is needed. Lab tests, x-rays, physicians notes etc.
