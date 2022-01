Photos of a cemetery from the 1700's where mostly children are laid to rest might be one of the most hair-raising things I have ever seen. What is it about cemeteries that make some people uncomfortable? I'm thankful that my grandfather lived a long life. I watched him out live all of his friends in the little town where I grew up. My grandpa decided to pay his respects by doing volunteer grounds maintenance at the local cemetery. I was forced to go with him on several occasions. at first I was terrified to go but after a while it just became normal. It may sound odd but in a way I'm thankful for those experiences because I became very comfortable with the burial places.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO