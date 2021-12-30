ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Columbus councilmember sworn in

By Daniel Griffin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The newest member of Columbus City Council has been sworn in.

Councilmembers, family, and friends gathered for a small ceremony for Nick Bankston, who took his ceremonial oath of office Wednesday evening.

Bankston is a Columbus native who is president and CEO of Gladden Community House.

He said the city is facing exciting but challenging times, saying he hopes to build a more equitable, more sustainable Columbus.

“We must always strive every single day to ensure that every Columbus resident is sharing in the prosperity and success of our city,” Bankston said. “That’s what this next chapter of Columbus must be about.”

He said his top priorities when he takes his seat on council next month will be housing, transportation, and safety.

