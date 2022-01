Detroit – A Detroit Animal Rescue group got an unexpected Christmas Surprise over the weekend when 497 Parakeets were surrendered into their care. Yes, 497 feathered parkeets. According to their post, the birds came from a very unhealthy situation and the irresponsibility of the owner is infuriating however It truly takes a village to help these animals, therefore they set themselves to work on Christmas Eve to accommodate this new horde of feathered friends.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO