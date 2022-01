RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a shooting suspect who now faces murder charges after the death of a victim. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Oakside Lane in the Dentsville community on Dec. 18. According to the sheriff's department, deputies arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was ultimately taken to the hospital where his condition had not been released at the time.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO