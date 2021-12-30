Arkansas hospitals prepare for surge in omicron cases

MERRY CHRISTMAS: We’re taking the next week off. State Roundup will return next Friday morning, New Year’s Eve for the final roundup of the year. COVID-RELATED HOSPITALIZATIONS TRIGGER HOGAN’S EMERGENCY PLAN: Maryland’s number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations have exceeded the threshold set forth in a recent order by the Maryland Department of Health. Measures being implemented include the prioritization of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and others who are critically ill, the adjustment of capacity limits, the redeployment of staff, and the reduction of elective procedures. Bryan Renbaum/Maryland Reporter.

