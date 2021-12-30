ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas hospitals prepare for surge in omicron cases

 6 days ago

South Africa sounded the warning. England warned...

Florida hospital shuts down labor and delivery unit due to COVID-19 surge

A South Florida hospital has temporarily shuttered its labor and delivery unit amid an increase in COVID-19 cases causing “critical staffing levels,” a spokesperson said. Pregnant women planning to give birth at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale will have to seek accommodations elsewhere, the hospital said in a statement Monday to NBC News.
England, AR
Arkansas Coronavirus
Arkansas Government
Arkansas State
Arkansas Health
State Roundup: Md. hits hospital emergency threshold as Omicron cases surge at holidays

MERRY CHRISTMAS: We’re taking the next week off. State Roundup will return next Friday morning, New Year’s Eve for the final roundup of the year. COVID-RELATED HOSPITALIZATIONS TRIGGER HOGAN’S EMERGENCY PLAN: Maryland’s number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations have exceeded the threshold set forth in a recent order by the Maryland Department of Health. Measures being implemented include the prioritization of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and others who are critically ill, the adjustment of capacity limits, the redeployment of staff, and the reduction of elective procedures. Bryan Renbaum/Maryland Reporter.
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

Omicron accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, in another indication of how astonishingly fast the variant has spread since it was first detected in South Africa in late November.
Hawaii Hospitals Prepare as COVID Cases Rise in the Islands

HONOLULU (AP) — Hospitals in Hawaii are bracing for an influx of COVID-19 patients as the state grapples with a sharp rise in new infections. According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, many hospital beds are already taken by patients that do not have the coronavirus, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

Many Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and Hillbrow,...
