Woman beaten, robbed by group of 8 people in Lakeview

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a woman was beaten and robbed by eight people Wednesday night in Lakeview.

Police said the 22-year-old woman was in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, a block away from the Belmont Red Line station, around 7:15 p.m. when she was approached by eight people.

Police said two of the people punched the woman and pushed her to the ground. While she was on the ground, she was kicked in the face, police said.

One of the people then demanded belongings. All eight people then fled the scene with the woman’s items.

The woman refused medical treatment, police said.

Police have not provided any additional information. The investigation is ongoing.

