Carson Foster is one of five Longhorns who hold the top time in the country at the midway point of the 2021-22 NCAA season. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Last week we released a hypothetical midseason NCAA invite list, with the defending champion Texas Longhorns leading the way with 22 individual qualifiers, four more than NCAA rules allow. Today, we score out those invite lists to get a look at how those programs stack up at a hypothetical NCAA meet.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO