It was noted earlier that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned home on Sunday, which likely meant he would not be appearing on tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW. In an update, PWInsider now reports that Lesnar did not return home on Sunday after all. While WWE has not confirmed Lesnar for RAW as of this writing, it’s expected that he will appear as he’s still on the road.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO