A decade later, the three-word motto that dominated Alabama’s football complex in December 2011 sticks with Nico Johnson. Every rep in the weight room, practice field or film room came with that reminder as the Crimson Tide prepared for its second national title game in three years. It was unique because, like the 2021 team, Alabama was facing an SEC opponent they’d already played on the sport’s biggest stage. So there are parallels between that January 2012 rematch with LSU and next Monday’s second round with Georgia after the Tide took the SEC title game, 41-24.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO