NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- COVID-19 is causing schedule shake-ups all across the country and Norfolk State's men and women are getting caught up in it as well. The Spartans' doubleheader at Maryland-Eastern Shore scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until January 17 due to coronavirus protocols within the UMES program. The women will begin at 2:00 PM, with the men following at approximately 4:00 PM.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO