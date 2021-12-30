ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

NCC E-Edition for 12-30-21

By Covid-19
northcoastcitizen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article-------- The E-Edition is best viewed on desktop computers, not all...

www.northcoastcitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
TECHNOLOGY
Richmond.com

3 of the best Wi-Fi routers on the market right now

In today’s streaming wonderland, if you don’t have a router that’s up to the task, your stream could wind up little more than a trickle, and your 4K TV could look a lot more like standard definition. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest generation of Wi-Fi, and it...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to locate and disable an unknown AirTag on Android and iOS

AirTags are useful for keeping track of certain items, such as wallets, keys, and bags. However, stalkers can misuse these nifty little gadgets by choosing to track people. That can be a double-edged sword, however. You could have an AirTag on you right now and not even know it. But don’t panic.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncc#Mobile Device#Chrome
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It’s no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Give yourself Wi-Fi as strong as it is safe

Your home Wi-Fi should be the place you know you have the best connection. With the FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router, you can make that happen. This powerful router with built-in privacy features is on sale for the Holidays, coming down the chimney at only $186.99 (Reg. $274) with coupon code MERRY15.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

Will the Google Pixel 7 have a selfie camera under the display?

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, Philips Sonicare sale, energy drinks, more If rumors are accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a hole-punch display design similar to the latest Android phones. Apple might move some of the Face ID sensors beneath the OLED display, but the iPhone’s infamous notch is getting the boot. Separately, more Android vendors are looking beyond the hole-punch. Under-display camera technology has been available from various smartphone makers, although it’s not quite ready for mass consumption. But Apple is not the only phone maker studying the technology. Google has its own patents that show...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Practical or Not? New Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Laptop Packs Secondary 8-inch Touchscreen

Laptop designs haven’t changed all that much, but we’ve been seeing some crazy stuff the last couple of years. Take the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which the company just announced for CES 2022. Instead of rocking an E Ink display like its predecessor, Lenovo has fashioned a secondary 8-inch display right next to its keyboard. Not surprisingly, it begs the question of whether or not it’s actually practical. At first glance, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will command attention to its 17.3-inch 3,072 x 1,330 touch display — partly because it goes with an unconventional 21:10 ultra wide aspect ratio,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Google announces new Android features to make phones and computers work better together

Google has announced new features for Android devices, focusing on greater integration between Android phones and laptop devices – both those made by Google and Windows PCs.“Your devices should instinctively know which of them you want to use and when”, Erik Kay, Google’s vice president of multi-device experiences, writes. To that end, Bluetooth-enabled headphones will be able to automatically switch to whatever devices the user is listening to. This update will be coming over the next few months.“If you’re wearing headphones to watch a movie on your Android tablet and you receive a phone call, the movie will pause and...
TECHNOLOGY
cannonbeachgazette.com

CBG E-Edition for 12-24-21

The E-Edition is best viewed on desktop computers, not all mobile devices are compatible. Having trouble viewing? Try using Chrome or Firefox.
CELL PHONES
thechronicleonline.com

SHC E-Edition for 12-29-21

------ Thank you for being a subscriber! Click in the center of the image to view, or Click Here to Download. The E-Edition is best viewed on desktop computers, not all mobile devices are compatible.Having trouble viewing?. Try using Chrome or Firefox.
CELL PHONES
thechiefnews.com

TCC E-Edition for 12-31-21

------ Thank you for being a subscriber! Click in the center of the image to view, or Click Here to Download. The E-Edition is best viewed on desktop computers, not all mobile devices are compatible. Having trouble viewing? Try using Chrome or Firefox instead.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy