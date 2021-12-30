Armed man killed in police-involved shooting in Paterson: Officials

At least one person was killed in a deadly shooting in Paterson Wednesday night.

According to police sources, it was a police-involved shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. on East Main Street.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh tells Eyewitness News at least one person was killed and that the person was armed.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty. Sonia Rincon has the latest.

Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and the Attorney General's office is investigating.

----------