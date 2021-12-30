ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Armed man killed in police-involved shooting in Paterson: Officials

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XauC_0dYnjgIy00

At least one person was killed in a deadly shooting in Paterson Wednesday night.

According to police sources, it was a police-involved shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. on East Main Street.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh tells Eyewitness News at least one person was killed and that the person was armed.

TOP NEWS | Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty. Sonia Rincon has the latest.

Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and the Attorney General's office is investigating.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Eyewitness News#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy