Georgia State

Tornado watch issued for most of north Georgia

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
Severe Weather Atlanta 12.21.21

A line of severe storms is moving into metro Atlanta and is likely to produce damaging wind gusts, hail and brief, isolate tornadoes overnight Wednesday.

The storm had already spawned one tornado in Bainbridge in southwest Georgia earlier Wednesday.

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards is tracking the storm as it moves into the area.

A tornado watch has been issued for most of north Georgia until 5am. CLICK HERE for a list of counties and stay with 95.5 WSB for live updates.

