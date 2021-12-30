APD investigates fatal shooting as domestic violence-related homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that its detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday, Dec. 29 as a domestic violence-related homicide. APD states that officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Los Compadres NW just before 7 p.m. regarding a shooting call.

Officers at the scene located a male who had gunshot wounds. The male died from his injuries at the scene.

APD reports that the person who fired the gun remained at the scene and detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed.

Authorities state that homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time. The victim’s identity has not been released.

