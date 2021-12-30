ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD investigates fatal shooting as domestic violence-related homicide

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7GX4_0dYnhHMV00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that its detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday, Dec. 29 as a domestic violence-related homicide. APD states that officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Los Compadres NW just before 7 p.m. regarding a shooting call.

Story continues below

Officers at the scene located a male who had gunshot wounds. The male died from his injuries at the scene.

APD reports that the person who fired the gun remained at the scene and detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed.

Authorities state that homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD provides details on Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting involving teen suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department provided some details in the Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting that took place at the Villa Hermosa Apartments near Coors Blvd. and I-40. APD held a news conference on Tuesday. The department previously reported that the incident started around 7:30 a.m. when officers were notified of shots fired near the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man suspected in series of armed robberies released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police believe could be linked to about a dozen robberies is out of jail while he awaits trial. So far, Zechariah Crane is charged with three armed robberies around Albuquerque just after Thanksgiving at a Smith’s, a Target and a Walmart — making off with around $1,500. Investigators believe Crane […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

3 facing charges for stolen vehicles found in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies found a cluster of stolen vehicles in a wooded area and arrested three people at the scene. Jeremy Foreman, Kimberly Chavez and Pedro Morales Bustos were taken into custody on Sunday. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a man who says […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Questions about possible sentencing emerge in Washington Middle School shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are some questions about the sentence a 13-year-old could face if found guilty of murdering a classmate. Juan Saucedo Jr. is accused of shooting 13-year-old Benny Hargrove at Washington Middle School in August after Hargrove confronted him about bullying other students. Related coverage Family, friends honor Washington Middle School student Bennie […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
KRQE News 13

Man charged in New Year’s Eve party homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police arrested a man they say killed a guest at this New Year’s Eve party. Joaquin Sanchez, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and negligent use of a deadly weapon. They say he and a 17-year-old were arguing during a party at Sanchez’s home. During the fight, he shot the teen […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Traveling nurse working in Albuquerque targeted by thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling nurse who came all the way from North Carolina says this could be her last stint in Albuquerque after falling prey to thieves. What they took, was essential to her livelihood. Tammy Harris was just five days away from the end of her eight-week contract in Albuquerque when she found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Los Compadres Nw#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

New Year’s Eve death deemed a homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque that happened on New Year’s Eve. Albuquerque Police Department responded around 4:40 p.m. Friday at a home at 1013 Maggies Ave. to calls of what witnesses said appeared to be a person unconscious, visible through a window. According to an APD press release, when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman found dead in northeast Albuquerque apartment building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in a northeast apartment building Sunday. Officers found a dead woman around 10:00 a.m. at the Dorado Apartments at 11800 Montgomery Blvd. APD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death. The names of the victim or any suspects are unknown at this time. No other information has […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque homicides break record set in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is breaking records, seeing more than 100 homicides this year. The record was set in 2019, with at least 80 homicides recorded. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, as of Dec. 27 they have a total of 108 homicide cases for the year, and 112 homicide victims. Then, there’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy