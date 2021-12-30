APD investigates fatal shooting as domestic violence-related homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that its detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday, Dec. 29 as a domestic violence-related homicide. APD states that officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Los Compadres NW just before 7 p.m. regarding a shooting call.
Story continues below
- Crime: Repeat offender arrested again in Albuquerque
- Weather: Snow and arctic temperatures to kick off 2022
- Data Reporting: New Mexico Investigative Crime Series 2021
- New Mexico: The future of Jeffrey Epstein’s $27.5M New Mexico ranch
Officers at the scene located a male who had gunshot wounds. The male died from his injuries at the scene.
APD reports that the person who fired the gun remained at the scene and detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed.
Authorities state that homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time. The victim’s identity has not been released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 6