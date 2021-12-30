Indiana State tops Midway, 107-51
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Six Sycamores scored in double-figures as Indiana State basketball rolled to a 107-51 victory over Midway Wednesday night at Hulman Center. Zach Hobbs led the charge with a career-high 23 points and seven rebounds while Cooper Neese added 20 points for the Trees.
Shorthanded with starters Xavier Bledson, Cameron Henry and Simon Wilbar out due to COVID-19 protocols and freshman Quimari Peterson dealing with non-COVID illness, the Sycamores got more than enough production from their nine available players.
The 107-point mark is the first time ISU has surpassed the century mark since 1999 with a 102-91 double-overtime win over Eastern Illinois and the first time ISU has done so in regulation since scoring 113 in a win over Millikin in 1984.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0