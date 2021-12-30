Indiana State tops Midway, 107-51

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Six Sycamores scored in double-figures as Indiana State basketball rolled to a 107-51 victory over Midway Wednesday night at Hulman Center. Zach Hobbs led the charge with a career-high 23 points and seven rebounds while Cooper Neese added 20 points for the Trees.

Shorthanded with starters Xavier Bledson, Cameron Henry and Simon Wilbar out due to COVID-19 protocols and freshman Quimari Peterson dealing with non-COVID illness, the Sycamores got more than enough production from their nine available players.

The 107-point mark is the first time ISU has surpassed the century mark since 1999 with a 102-91 double-overtime win over Eastern Illinois and the first time ISU has done so in regulation since scoring 113 in a win over Millikin in 1984.

