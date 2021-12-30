Blackjack tips to keep you going

As you probably have realized already, playing blackjack is not as easy as one would imagine it to be. The game has different kinds of rules and despite having a low house edge, it takes away a certain kind of advantage from the player. However, you can always try and win things because, at Blackjack, there is no limit to trying and succeeding.

You can try as much as you want with regard to the financial impact that it is going to create. So be cautious in your approach and if you want to learn a thing or two, feel free to go ahead and read the following tips.

Tip No.1: Blackjack myths are of no good.

Gambling myths or blackjack myths in specific, are a few points that may or may not be put across when you inform someone that you are going to gamble. So verify all the advice that you receive and in plain sight, ignore them.

Make sure to chalk out the myths as they do no good and will not be of any help when you proceed forward with the game. Moreover, these myths could also take you forward in the wrong direction and ruin the kind of experience that a game like blackjack can provide.

Tip No. 2: Basic blackjack strategy

A basic blackjack playing strategy involves knowing when to hit, stand, split and double down because the right moves need to be implemented at the right time. By performing these tasks in the right manner, you will also be able to cut down the house edge and bring it down to a considerable extent.

Moreover, there are specific moves that can help you out and we have mentioned them below.

Experts suggest to hit when your hand is 12-16 if and only when the dealer has 7-ace. Experienced players also stand when the hand is between 12-16 and when the dealer has a figure between 2 to 6. Since aces-6 bears an impact, players usually stick to either hitting or doubling it. Apart from all that, it has also become a common fact that to split Aces and 8s and double 11 versus the dealer’s 2-10.

Tip No. 3: A slow start

If you have just been given a seat and have started playing, it is important to understand the mood on the table, including whether the dealer is hot or cold. Observing these facts before going all out is quite important, which is why experts believe that you always need to have a slow start.

Once you have all the information that you need, you can look towards putting it to good use and completing the process for the better.

Tip No. 4: Forget all about the insurance wager

The insurance wager was and will most probably never be considered a good bet because you are betting whether the dealer has a ten-value downcard to blend with the Ace up card. While winning the bet should pay you 2-1, the odds for winning are much worse than that.

As a result, the insurance bet is often ignored by players and nobody wants to utilize all that it has to provide. Due to that, ‘don’t play the insurance bet’ is a cry that you will most likely hear from experts.

Tips No. 5: Don’t indulge yourself in progressive strategies

A lot of players tend to push forward their betting strategies based on the previous hand. Due to that, their moves will be linked to whether their previous hand was a losing streak or a winning one. Since progressive strategies of this sort don’t work for the fast paced world of blackjack, it is better to avoid them.

They have nothing significant to offer and will most likely end up being a huge loss. However, you can bet more when there are high-valued and low-valued cards in the pack that are yet to be played.

Tip No. 6: Never assume you are due to win

Players have the tendency to increase their bet when they start assuming that they are going to win. While you might begin to feel so at the table, you might not be right. Since cards have no way of understanding whether you have a winning or a losing streak and even if they did, it is still wrong to assume that they will be helping you.

So forget your assumptions and stick to your strategies.

Tip No. 7: Alcohol is not the solution

Alcoholic drinks might be free and the atmosphere might be the right one to consume them. But don’t even think about consuming alcohol and playing blackjack at the same time because those two things are not going to work.

Making critical decisions is quite important in blackjack and alcohol is not the perfect solution to help you complete the task. Hence, alcohol is not the solution.