Public Safety

Alan Dershowitz, Accused of Involvement in Epstein Sex Ring, Analyzes Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty Verdict

By Althea Legaspi
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty Wednesday on five of six sex trafficking counts for her role in procuring young girls for her former boyfriend and serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, BBC News took to the airwaves to analyze the proceedings. And they brought on Alan Dershowitz, notably named...

www.sfgate.com

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. When the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs. Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Alan Dershowitz
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Prince Andrew's Team Found CRITICAL Evidence Against Virginia Giuffre; Files New Motion to Dismiss Civil Case

Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge orders charges dropped against Epstein jail guards

A judge on Monday ordered charges dropped against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in jail over two years ago.The guards — Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — had agreed to deferred prosecution deals last May that required them to admit their guilt with the understanding that charges in a federal indictment would be dismissed if they followed the rules of their agreement for six months. They also were required to do 100 hours of community service.Prosecutors last week requested the charges be dropped, and Judge Analisa Torres ordered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY

