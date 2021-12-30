ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin May Soon Make Baby Announcement

Business Times
Business Times
 6 days ago

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are now ready to have their own baby three years after they got married. Fans have been waiting for these love birds to expand their family, which may finally happen soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30am4D_0dYnfLXJ00
Justin Bieber and Hailey BaldwinReuters

A source told Us Weekly that "babies" are now in the cards. Bieber and Baldwin believe it is their "destiny to have kids together" and they are now ready for it.

The insider added the Canadian singer is head over heels in love with his wife. He loves how super chill she is and is willing to do anything.

