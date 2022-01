WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services announced this week that new federal protections will shield millions of consumers from surprise medical bills—unexpected bills from an out-of-network provider, out-of-network facility or out-of-network air ambulance provider. The protections, implemented under the No Surprises Act, ban surprise billing in private insurance for most emergency care and many instances of non-emergency care. They also require that uninsured and self-pay patients receive key information, including overviews of anticipated costs and details about their rights.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 HOURS AGO