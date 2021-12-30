ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals New Look at Her Return as Gamora

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoe Saldana is ending 2021 with a new look at Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The star shared several selfies and pictures of herself on Instagram, featuring many of her upcoming projects like the third Guardians of the Galaxy film and Avatar 2 and 3. The Gamora Saldana...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Return With New Photo

The last big news on The Marvels, Marvel Studios' upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, was that the wait had just gotten a little longer after a reshuffling of the release date calendar. Production has been ongoing on the film for several months though and now star Brie Larson has put out a tease of her own for the new movie. Larson took to social media and posted a photo of what looks like a custom piece of The Marvels jewelry, featuring a pendant with all three of the logos of the lead Marvel heroes that will appear in the film (Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau's Photon), plus a "B" charm so we know that it's hers. Check it out below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
Eurogamer.net

2021 in review: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy left me overjoyed

Our look back at the great games and moments of 2021 continues. This piece contains spoilers. Guardians of the Galaxy is my game of the year. Settle into the Milano and enjoy this perilous quest to uncover the truth. The rag-tag team of cosmic misfits Starlord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket (not...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Helmer Releases Annual Playlist

As he has done regularly since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, filmmaker James Gunn took to social media this weekend with a playlist of his most-listened-to tunes of the year. The smash success of the original Guardians soundtrack made Gunn something of a pop music expert for fans. Peter's "Awesome Mix," a mix tape of '70s and '80s staples gifted to him by his mother before she passed away, was a key part of the beloved first Guardians film, and its follow-up was not quite the same level of mega-hit, but still a bona fide fan favorite.
TENNIS
epicstream.com

The Marvels: Brie Larson Posts BTS Photo Encouraging Fans to Theorize

One of the upcoming MCU films that are in the works is The Marvels, the follow-up to 2019's Captain Marvel. Just like most MCU projects, the exact plot details are still under wraps for now, but we do know that it will be a team-up between Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan and it will be some sort of continuation of the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel where Kamala Khan will make her debut first.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms These Marvel Characters Can't Legally Appear

After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox you might think that Marvel Studios would have free reign to do anything they want with the characters that have appeared in their decades worth of comics, except for Spider-Man which is still over at Sony. Sadly that is not that case as Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn has confirmed at least two characters that he wants to put in the MCU but legally cannot. As he's said before many, many times, Gunn was asked on Twitter about the possibility of using the character Rom Spaceknight in one of his Guardians movies, sadly, despite the fact that he'd love to, he cant.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office Predictions for 2022: From the Surefire Hits (Superheroes!) to the Biggest Risks (Anything Else?)

At the start of 2020, Variety boldly predicted what the box office landscape that year was going to look like… before the world was upended by a pandemic. While several of those forecasts did ultimately bear out — the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” and “F9” (when they eventually were released) were, indeed, sure things; “Dolittle” and “The New Mutants”  were, indeed, big bombs — it was, in hindsight, foolhardy to prognosticate potential box office performance for what turned out to be the most devastating period for theatrical exhibition in the history of cinema. So let’s do it again! Hollywood studios...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Thor: Love And Thunder's New Image Seemingly Reveals Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman’s New Looks

Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with thrilling stories being told on both the small and silver screens. And with Spider-Man: No Way Home in the rear view, the fandom is looking forward to the next highly anticipated installments in the franchise. This includes Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and a new image seemingly revealed Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s new looks.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

James Gunn Disappoints Fans with Latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Update

Welp, it looks like we'll have to wait another year. I think we can all agree that the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's crowning achievements. Of course, its success and popularity wouldn't have been possible if not for the brilliant mind of James Gunn who took a gamble on D-list Marvel characters and turned them into formidable heroes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals Intense Pull-Ups Training

The Marvels is currently in production and is scheduled to be released at the beginning of 2023. Brie Larson is returning to play Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, and she's been working hard to gain that superhero strength. The Academy Award-winning actor often takes to social media to showcase her training, and her latest post is one of the most impressive ones yet. Larson took to Twitter today to show off her pull-up skills, and fans could not be more impressed with her strength.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder BTS Image Offers First Look at Valkyrie's New Asgardian Armor

The new King of Asgard is rocking a brand new armor. The closing moments of Avengers: Endgame served as a true changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the mighty Thor himself has handed over the reins to Valkyrie as the official ruler of New Asgard. With Odinson joining the Guardians of the Galaxy in their quest, this of course leaves Tessa Thompson's character with a massive upgrade, something that has excited the entire Marvel fandom.
MOVIES

