Accusations Of Prince William's Affair With Rose Hanbury Resurfaced, And Trending On Twitter

Some old rumors of Prince William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaced on Twitter after independent journalist Alex Tiffin argued with diarist Richard Eden regarding the royal family's prejudice about Prince William and Prince Harry on the social platform.

Prince William Reuters

Many have referred to Prince William and Kate Middleton as the "ideal pair" and their relationship as "strong."

"There is no envy, no tension, they are thrilled for one other's triumphs," one acquaintance told The Sunday Times.

Though their relationship has long looked to be the epitome of royal perfection, there have been a few bumps in the road.