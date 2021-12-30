Chicago Bulls: 2 studs, 1 dud, from high-scoring win over the Hawks

Shaquille O’Neal is no doubt one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever seen. His complete dominance on both sides of the basketball court is impeccable and unmatched by any other player over the years. Always carrying the role of “big man” for his team and defending inside the box and at the rim, doing what he does on the offensive side as well, was altogether a complete assassination of his opponents. He was feared unlike anyone due to his extraordinary skill set and of course, his massive size on the court.

