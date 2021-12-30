ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars Adventures: The Light and the Dark

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinciding with its release today, IDW Publishing has shared a preview of Star Wars Adventures: The Light and the Dark, the new trade paperback collecting the first six issues of the current Star Wars Adventures ongoing series; take a look here…. Brand-new middle-grade stories featuring all your favorite characters...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Postpones Red Carpet Premiere

The red-carpet premiere of The Book of Boba Fett will be pushed back to celebrate the series finale!. We're only a week away from the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett and there is little doubt that people are already expecting big things in the Star Wars series. However, it looks like the upcoming Disney+ show will not be getting a special red-carpet premiere like The Mandalorian. The show's own red-carpet event has been postponed to a later date due to COVID-19.
MOVIES
FanSided

Star Wars: How Captain Rex could appear in The Book of Boba Fett

We’re closer now to The Book of Boba Fett than we’ve ever been, and the more time that passes, the more speculation about potential character cameos grows. Of all the possible familiar characters that could make appearances from other shows and even past Star Wars movies, Captain Rex makes symbolic and logistical sense. Temeura Morrison is already on board. He could easily play multiple characters. And in recent years especially, Star Wars storytelling hasn’t shied away from telling deeply emotional stories about people trying to figure out who they are and where they belong in the galaxy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Releases New Book of Boba Fett Trailer

We're less than a week away from The Book of Boba Fett, the latest installment in the Star Wars universe from Disney+. To celebrate, Disney has released a new trailer for the series, giving fans one last taste of what's to come before their social media likely goes a little quiet over the Christmas weekend. You can see the ad below. The story takes place following Fett's apparent death in Return of the Jedi, and picks up following the shock ending of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Day#Idw Publishing#The First Order#Qui Gon#Wookiees#Rebel
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Full Plot Leaked

The full plot of Book of Boba Fett has been leaked and it confirms the return of a cool character!. The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett has just been dropped but it looks like some fans already know how the new Star Wars show will end. The full plot for the Disney+ series has been leaked and it somehow confirms that a few important characters will be joining the former bounty hunter in the next few episodes.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Book of Boba Fett – how to watch the Star Wars spin-off series

The new live-action series from Star Wars has arrived with The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-off to The Mandalorian that focuses on the galaxy's favourite bounty hunter, and it has now premiered on Disney+. While deep secrecy has been maintained surrounding most of the plot of The Book of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Celebrates Three Days Until Premiere

Disney+ fans had to say goodbye to Hawkeye last week, but as the year filled with Marvel content comes to a close, there's another franchise that's about to have its resurgence on the streaming site. The Book of Boba Fett is premiering this week, which marks just over a year since The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale teased the new show. The Book of Boba Fett will see Temuera Morrison returning as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen coming back as Fennec Shand, and in honor of the show coming out in three days, the official social media accounts for Star Wars are using a Fennec poster to celebrate.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The Book of Boba Fett' plunges into the warm sands of 'Star Wars' nostalgia

Unlike Las Vegas, what happens in the Sarlacc Pit doesn't stay in the Sarlacc Pit, which is good news for Disney+ and "Star Wars" fans. Enter "The Book of Boba Fett," which has returned to where it all began on the sands of Tatooine with a spare, almost silent premiere episode filled with a dizzying arsenal of callbacks to the franchise's past.
MOVIES
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Darth Vader: War of the Bounty Hunters

While the current "Darth Vader" collection is part of the larger, multi-title crossover "Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters," regular "Vader" readers don't need to read all of the other titles to follow the action of the latest "Vader" series. This "Darth Vader" series continues the storyline of what...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel releases Fantastic Four: Reckoning War trailer

The oldest conflict in the Marvel Universe will reignite this February as Marvel launches Dan Slott’s Fantastic Four: Reckoning War, and the publisher has shared an official trailer which sheds some light on the hotly-anticipated comic book event which Slott describes as “[his] Star Wars”. “When I...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Fans Can't Wait For The Book Of Boba Fett Debut

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is coming tomorrow, and fans can't wait. The series, which takes place following Fett's apparent death in Return of the Jedi, was teased as a shock ending of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Fans have long hoped for more live-action content from the fan-favorite character, who actually had relatively little screen time in the original Star Wars trilogy. The character, who debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special, became a fan-favorite due to his cool design, and as a result has been featured in dozens of stories over the years in spite of a fairly minor role (and embarrassing end) in the original Star Wars trilogy.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #19

CHAOS SPREADS THROUGH THE UNDERWORLD! As Crimson Reign has ignited the underworld in all-out war, T’ONGA’s team of bounty hunters – including BOSSK, ZUCKUSS and TASU LEECH – are running out of time to save the one young girl who can stop the conflict between syndicates! A mysterious bounty hunter is out to assassinate a high ranking Imperial officer in a daring hit on a heavily armed cruiser. But was the hunter given the right target?
COMICS
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett Premiere Reveals an Untold Star Wars Story

Warning: this story contains spoilers for "Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land." The first chapter in The Book of Boba Fett returns to the sands of Tatooine to tell the untold story of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. In 4 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), the bounty hunter Boba Fett (Jeremy Belloch) has delivered a carbonite-frozen Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to the crime lord Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia Organa's (Carrie Fisher) rescue of Han from Jabba's sail barge ends with Fett's damaged jetpack sending him into the Pit of Carkoon — and the belly of the all-powerful Sarlacc — to be digested slowly over a thousand years.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Robert Rodriguez Cameos in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Premiere

Director Robert Rodriguez actually cameos in the premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. It's not surprising to see the bounty hunter fan pop up in some capacity. However, a lot of fans weren't expecting to see him make an appearance so soon. Rodriguez actually directs Chapter 1 and is credited as playing Dokk Strassi. (He's the Trandoshan who presents Fett with a Wookie pelt as tribute.) Star Wars, especially these Disney+ shows, are no stranger to having the filmmakers who help bring the stories to life play a real role in the adventures. Other famous actors usually clamor for small parts in the movies as well. It's one of those things where everyone starts out as some sort of fan. You can check out Dokk Strassi's look and that ominous Wookie pelt down below:
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – See for Me (2022)

Directed by Randall Okita. Starring Skyler Davenport, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Laura Vandervoort, Pascal Langdale, George Tchortov, Joe Pingue, Emily Piggford, Keaton Kaplan, and Kim Coates. SYNOPSIS:. When blind former skier Sophie cat-sits in a secluded mansion, three thieves invade for the hidden safe. Sophie’s only defense is army veteran Kelly....
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Book of Boba Fett Affirms a Dark Aspect of Star Wars Canon

If you’ve started watching The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ it could mean that you’ve seen a few things that make a lot of sense, and some that might still need a bit of explanation as the most popular and possibly deadliest bounty hunter in the galaxy has returned. Escaping from the belly of the Sarlaac that swallowed him and several others whole, Fett took over Jabba’s empire from Bib Fortuna, the Hutt’s former majordomo who was, well, not really equipped to do more than warm the seat before Fett returned. But while he was in the throne room, accepting tributes and a vague insult and possible threat from the mayor’s advisor, he was also given something that was probably recognizable to many Star Wars fans., The Trandoshan crime boss that came to offer tribute, and utter a thinly veiled threat that was apparently meant to be taken as a blessing, brought Fett a shaggy pelt that could have only belonged to one creature as far as anyone has been thinking since the first episode aired. That’s right, it was a Wookie pelt, and people have been showing their shock since it aired.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy