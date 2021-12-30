Polis doesn't say if he's discussed I-70 driver's clemency with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West can be a hard person to figure out when it comes to his romantic life. After breaking up with wife Kim Kardashian, he dated Irina Shayk and Vinetria, then he wanted his ex back. After a few public professions of love for the SKIMS founder, he was spotted with model Yasmine Lopez, but she isn’t the one he’s apparently dating – actress Julia Fox is. They were first spotted in Miami on Saturday night enjoying dinner together with a TMZ source revealing that it was “nothing serious,” but Page Six sources think something else is going on. The couple...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO