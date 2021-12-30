ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing's Starliner (CST-100) - Discussion Thread 5

NASASpaceFlight.com
 7 days ago

Thanks, but doesn't answer the question. To my knowledge (correct me if wrong), when we have a mission that requires a fixed launch window, such as a planetary mission, Mars launch, etc., it is rare that we miss that window. Given that a...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

Related
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starlink : General Discussion - Thread 2

Chinese complaining about their Spacestation nedding to dodge Starlink satellites. I think these are decommissioned satellites that are slowing deorbiting. If that is case China should destroy them with their antisatellite missiles. That should solve the problem!!. Sent from my SM-G570Y using Tapatalk. Senior Member. Posts: 4529. Liked: 6432. Likes...
CHINA
AFP

Allegiant Air orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets with option for 50 more

Boeing reached an agreement to sell 50 737 MAX planes to low-cost US carrier Allegiant Air, with an option for another 50, the companies announced Wednesday. Las Vegas-based Allegiant, which has built its fleet mainly around used aircraft, said the upheaval of the "pandemic recovery cycle" presented "unique opportunities to acquire new equipment," according to a press release. For Boeing, the sale marks a welcome victory after Air France-KLM and Qantas announced major deals with European rival Airbus in December. The order with Allegiant -- currently an all-Airbus company -- is Boeing's first "US ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) deal," Boeing said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

- Will a Starship orbit and land in 2022?

I voted yes, but I must admit that for me the TPS is a big worry. I voted no. The FAA pushed back release of the programmatic environmental assessment until February 28, so their first flight attempt is NET March, and I think a launch in April or May is more realistic. AFAIK the first test launch will still intentionally splash the Super Heavy off Texas and the Starship off Hawaii.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Apollo#Orbital
NASASpaceFlight.com

- Will a Starship orbit and land in 2022?

I voted no. The FAA pushed back release of the programmatic environmental assessment until February 28, so their first flight attempt is NET March, and I think a launch in April or May is more realistic. AFAIK the first test launch will still intentionally splash the Super Heavy off Texas and the Starship off Hawaii.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

(7676.2 kB, 6584x3864 - viewed 43 times.) The ISS crew will have the opportunity to meet # NewYear Confetti ball 15 times. The crew members of the station will meet for the first time in 2022 at midnight Moscow time, at this moment the ISS will fly over Hawaii: https://roscosmos.ru/33751/
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

"DARPA Hard" It ain't what it use to be. Have we seen that mating jig before? First time for me. https:// twitter.com/NASASpaceflight/status/1475477858315345927. Have we seen that mating jig before? First time for me. John. Yep, it's new. Seen resting at ground level, stored on a low black jig/stand, on 12th/13th...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

Upper stage from failed Russian rocket to make uncontrolled re-entry

The Russian space program has spent more than two decades developing the Angara family of rockets, and government officials have expressed high hopes for the Angara A5 heavy lift variant. It is hoped that the Angara A5 rocket can replace the venerable Proton booster, which is more than half a century old and in recent years has had reliability issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

A big failed Russian rocket just came crashing back to Earth out of control

A Russian rocket fell to a watery resting place on Wednesday after an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. The Persei booster was launched on Dec. 27 by the heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket for a test mission. However, the upper stage booster failed to enter the Earth's orbit as planned. Instead, it began inevitably being pulled back toward the atmosphere by Earth's gravity for an expected return to the surface in bits and pieces (if at all) on Wednesday afternoon, Pacific time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russian rocket launch: Out-of-control spacecraft hurtling towards Earth

An out-of-control Russian rocket is falling towards Earth.The rocket was part of a test conducted by the Russian space agency last week. While it was hailed as a success initially, the upper part of the rocket failed to properly burn, and a section of the spacecraft is now tumbling back down to Earth.The development of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket has already faced difficulties. It had a successful first flight in 2014, but did not launch again until another successful flight in 2020 – the latest launch was the follow-up, and the last of its test flights saw it mounted with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Reaches Its Closest Point to the Sun in 2022

Approaching the Sun can surely be terrifying at one point. The star that supports all life forms on Earth can become our biggest foe if we approach it too much. Luckily for us, there’s no sign of such a thing ever happening. Earth is just going through its usual...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Webb telescope fully deploys sunshield in mission milestone

The James Webb Space Telescope fully deployed its tennis-court sized sunshield Tuesday, a critical milestone for the success of its mission to study every phase of cosmic history, NASA said. Its mission also includes the study of distant planets to determine their origin, evolution, and habitability.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy