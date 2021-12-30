Boeing's Starliner (CST-100) - Discussion Thread 5

Boeing reached an agreement to sell 50 737 MAX planes to low-cost US carrier Allegiant Air, with an option for another 50, the companies announced Wednesday.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant, which has built its fleet mainly around used aircraft, said the upheaval of the "pandemic recovery cycle" presented "unique opportunities to acquire new equipment," according to a press release.
For Boeing, the sale marks a welcome victory after Air France-KLM and Qantas announced major deals with European rival Airbus in December.
The order with Allegiant -- currently an all-Airbus company -- is Boeing's first "US ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) deal," Boeing said.
