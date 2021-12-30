ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Return to Proposal Site for Romantic Date

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Let's go, don't wait, it's date night for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer,...

www.imdb.com

luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Debuts New Smile Wearing Braces in TikTok Video: ‘Oh My Gosh’

Smile for the camera! Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West, showed off her braces in a new TikTok video. “I got my braces,” the 8-year-old captioned the clip on Thursday, December 23. In the video, North excitedly told her viewers, “Oh my gosh, I got my braces” while moving toward and away from the camera to flaunt her new smile. The youngster’s braces appeared to cover her top teeth while the bottom row didn’t have any.
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Buys House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian, Her Family Allegedly Has Thoughts

Kanye West has been outspoken about wanting to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian, especially after she went public with her purported relationship with Pete Davidson and despite the fact that she filed paperwork to move ahead with the divorce. His latest decision — purchasing a home across the street from Kardashian — caused the world to raise a collective eyebrow at the eccentric rapper, and it looks like we weren’t alone. The Kardashian family apparently had some thoughts about West’s big purchase.
Us Weekly

Biggest Kardashian-Jenner Family Moments of 2021: From Kim’s Divorce to Kourtney’s Engagement

Can’t stop keeping up! The Kardashian-Jenner family stayed booked and busy throughout 2021, sharing their highs and lows with the world, from breakups to engagements. The year started with a jaw-dropping divorce as Kim Kardashian ended her six-year marriage to Kanye West. Before news broke of their split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo had a “big fight” that left the Skims CEO feeling “done” with the relationship.
Life and Style Weekly

Kylie Jenner Squashes Theories That She Already Gave Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott: Photo

Debunked! Kylie Jenner made a sly move to squash online rumors, claiming she had already given birth to baby No. 2 with boyfriend Travis Scott. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted an Instagram Story video on Saturday, January 1, flaunting her baby bump. She proudly posed in a long green trench coat and briefly cradled her belly toward the end of the full clip.
K945

Social Media Reacts to Kris Jenner Releasing a Cover of ‘Jingle Bells’ Featuring Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner is apparently now a singer, and no this isn't a fever dream!. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Jenner surprised everyone with the release of her cover of the Christmas classic, "Jingle Bells." She enlisted the help of her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and future son-in-law Travis Barker to be featured on the track. The single artwork featured a younger Jenner in a red gown by a fireplace with stockings.
Black America Web

Jayda Cheaves Spills The Tea On Saweetie And Lil Baby’s Chanel Shopping Date

Jayda Cheaves likes to send the Internet into a frenzy every now and then. The popular influencer made headlines when she seemingly confirmed Saweetie was dating her ex, rapper Lil’ Baby, by simply liking a post on Instagram. Jayda, recently appeared on Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee, where she opened up about the incident and how she feels about rumors her ex moved on with the Icy University rapstress.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
ETOnline.com

Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet New Pics

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker soaked up some cozy cabin vibes on New Year's Eve. The often-private couple took to Instagram to share some rare PDA pics of themselves ringing in 2022. "Spent New Years by a fire," 25-year-old Booker captioned a photo of Jenner standing in the dark in...
