VR Video Card

 6 days ago
Hardcore gamers, streamers, and video editors (the only group laptop manufacturers seem to be extra concerned about nowadays) court GPUs....

Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Deal Alert: New Dell XPS Gaming PC with Intel Alder Lake Processor, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 30 Series Video Card Ships in January

Previously Dell's only PC option that offered an Intel Alder Lake CPU, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 30 series video cards was in the form of the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC. At a cost of about $2900 for an Intel Core i7 RTX 3080 combo, it's out of reach for many people. Now, Dell has extended similar buildout options to their new 2021-2022 Dell XPS gaming PC.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Video#Vr Video Card#The Rog Strix
howtogeek.com

How Important Are Refresh Rates in VR?

Sydney Butler has over 20 years of experience as a freelance PC technician and system builder. He's worked for more than a decade in user education and spends his time explaining technology to professional, educational, and mainstream audiences. His interests include VR, PC, Mac, gaming, 3D printing, consumer electronics, the web, and privacy. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Research Psychology with a focus on Cyberpsychology in particular. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

ALVO VR Update 1.12 Patch Notes

Update 1.12 has arrived for ALVO VR, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Most players think VR gaming is something that can only happen on the PC platform, but that is not the case. PS VR is something that many players have been enjoying since its release, and many titles have joined this way of play. This is the case for ALVO VR. The game is a First-person shooter that sets players against each other in TDM style matches. Here’s everything new with ALVO VR update 1.12.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Laptop Cooling Pads

A cooling pad is simply a device that provides a helping hand to your laptop in cooling. The Havit cooling pad can support laptops from 15.6 to 17 inches in size. Liangstar laptop cooling pad comes equipped with six blue LED fans that run quietly, so you can work peacefully. It incorporates two USB hubs with storage space provided on the pad’s backside for tucking the cables in. Liangstar has introduced anti-slip pads at the bottom of their cooling pad to ensure the stability of your laptop.
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

Best upcoming VR games in 2022

2021 brought a myriad of new titles to VR fans, from long-awaited sequels to classic horror VR remakes and breathtaking narrative experiences. With titles such as Resident Evil 4, Lone Echo II, and A Township Tale, along with great updates to VR classics such as Beat Saber, this year seemed unbeatable in terms of releases.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

PlayStation VR 2 Rumored To Be Entering Production Soon

Speculation about Sony’s next-generation VR device, presumably called PlayStation VR 2, has been rife since the company confirmed it was working on the headset last year. Aside from the initial confirmation, very little has been divulged about PlayStation VR 2 or its potential release date. It may come as some surprise then to learn that PlayStation VR 2 is rumored to be entering mass production soon.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Tactile VR Gloves

BHaptics' TactGlove is coming to CES 2022 and it is said to be the first consumer-ready haptic glove. This design was created to give people the ability to touch items in virtual reality and it does so with a linear resonant actuator for each finger. This, combined with hand-tracking tech, delivers the sensation of touch, so that people in virtual settings can interact with objects in new ways.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

CES 2022: The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset has 300-hour battery life

Over the years, HyperX has emerged as one of the best gaming accessories companies out there, offering awesome-sounding headsets and great gaming keyboards and mice. Earlier this year, Kingston Technology sold its HyperX brand to HP — but clearly, HyperX is still developing some of the best gaming accessories, as proven by the fact that it has taken the wraps off of a slew of six new accessories. The coolest accessory? Well, it could be the new HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset, which has been given a massive 300 hours of battery life on a single charge. Or, perhaps it’s...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Lightweight VR Headsets

Specialty tech company Shiftall has teamed up with Panasonic to launch the MeganeX, a lightweight VR headset that boasts an unusual design geared towards metaverse gamers. Closer to a pair of clunky glasses than a full-blown headset, the MeganeX was designed for superior comfort and versatility. For example, users won't have to strap the device to their heads as it comes equipped with spectacle-like stems that rest on the ears. Meanwhile, the eyepiece resembles a pair of binoculars with two rounded eyecups.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

What's the Best Graphics Card for Video Editing? Nvidia vs. AMD

In today’s online content creation boom, skills like video editing have had the chance to become truly accessible. Online courses can teach you how to make great videos, and you can even find free software to help you along the way. But what about the hardware you need for video editing?
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops aren’t just for gamers any more

Lenovo’s Legion gaming laptop range is getting an overhaul for CES 2022, and in addition to adding more performance they’re getting a style revamp to appeal to a broader audience. Rather than heavily-molded casings and in-your-face LED lighting, the new Legion Pro and Legion models pair their Intel and AMD processors with more restrained designs that, Lenovo says, it expects … Continue reading
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

New MacBook Air: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: COVID rapid tests, $22 Fire TV Stick 4K, N95 masks, more Apple’s new MacBook Pro is making headlines as one of the best laptops the company has ever released, but with a starting price of $2,000, it’s not for everyone. Sure, those that need tons of processing power and an incredible display may want to save up — but if you just want to browse the web, use some productivity apps, and work on the go, the MacBook Pro simply isn’t necessary. Thankfully, however, there’s another Apple laptop for everyone else. The humble MacBook Air is still around...
ELECTRONICS
