Christmas 2021 saw Norwich City, no strangers to relegation battles, reach the halfway stage of the season having collected only 10 points and eight goals. This comes just two years after the Canaries went down with 21 points, gathered across a season that started in August and didn’t end until the following July. An average of 1.75 points per month is never going to be classed as a vintage term and yet that Norwich campaign isn’t even in the top five worst Premier League seasons, based on final points totals. That said, 2021-22 Norwich may yet challenge some of the teams described below; it’s good to have targets in football, after all.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO