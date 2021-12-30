ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

No. 24 Wisconsin survives Illinois State after 2-week break

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mj4up_0dYnEwrL00

Steven Crowl had a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Wisconsin struggled to put away Illinois State, winning 89-85 on Wednesday night in its first game after a two-week break because of COVID-19.

Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer, had 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting and 11 rebounds. Second-leading scorer Brad Davison was held to seven points on 1-of-9 shooting.

”I thought we were sporadic on both ends of the floor,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “We looked like we hadn’t been doing much for 14 days.”

Tyler Wahl tied his career high with 18 points while Chucky Hepburn had 13 for Wisconsin (10-2).

Illinois State (8-6) battled back from a 19-point deficit early in the second half and got within 81-80 on Antonio Reeves’ 3-pointer with 2 minutes left. After a Davison miss, Illinois State had a chance to take the lead, but Reeves’ floater was off the mark.

Reeves then committed his fifth foul on Wisconsin’s next possession, putting Davison on the line, where he hit both shots.

“I think the game and the moment hit our nerves a little too hard,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said. “The second half it wasn’t nerves. We had guys who played so hard that we let up a little bit.”

Reeves led the Redbirds with 23 points, while Sy Chatman had 22. Chatman also fouled out late in the game on a charge, and Wisconsin closed it out by going 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.

“I think you saw some good glimpses and some bad glimpses,” Wahl said. “It was just we were up by a lot and kind of got relaxed and let them come on and had to figure things out. Kind of Jekyll and Hyde, like coach Gard says.”

INJURY

Illinois State lost starting guard Mark Freeman in the first half when he twisted an ankle while coming down with a rebound. Without their primary ball-handler, Muller said the Redbirds were limited in what they could run offensively.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin hadn't played since squeaking past Nicholls State 71-68 on Dec. 15. Its scheduled game last week against George Mason was canceled because of COVID-19, and the last thing the Badgers wanted was a nearly three-week layoff before traveling to No. 3 Purdue to resume Big Ten play. They got a scare from Illinois State, but at least they got back on the court.

UNEXPLAINED ABSENCES

The Badgers weren't at full strength, announcing before the game that five players would be unavailable, including top bench contributors Lorne Bowman II and Jahcobi Neath. Wisconsin didn't say why the players couldn't participate.

Isaac Lindsey, who had played six minutes all season before Wednesday night, played wearing a mask. He sank one of two 3-pointers he attempted in three minutes on the court.

UP NEXT

Illinois State: At Valparaiso on Sunday.

Wisconsin: At Purdue on Monday.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Davison
Person
Greg Gard
Person
George Mason
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

498K+
Followers
125K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy