December 29, 2021 - The University of South Florida will welcome a new member to its Board of Trustees (BOT) in 2022, as Rogan Donelly was recently appointed to the board by the governor. Donnelly, a USF alumnus and resident of Sarasota, is the president and CEO of the Tervis Tumbler Company. Donnelly earned his master’s degree in business administration from USF and was the 2020 recipient of the university’s Outstanding Alumni Award. Donnelly also serves on the Board of Trustees for Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. Donnelly fills John Ramil’s seat on the USF BOT. Ramil has served on the board since its inception in 2001 and leaves as USF’s longest-tenured trustee. USF plans to honor Ramil at a future BOT meeting.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO