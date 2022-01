BOSTON (CBS) — The rules of the NFL can be hard to follow. The penalty for lowering the helmet? Often doubly so. The rule — which penalizes players on either offense or defense for initiating contact with an opponent — was instituted in 2018, and its enforcement has been spotty at best. While the league has done a good job of protecting the heads of quarterbacks and defenseless receivers, it’s proven to be a challenge to take helmet-to-helmet collisions out of the act of tackling. The Patriots found themselves on the wrong side of this rule on Sunday, when Myles Bryant lowered...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO