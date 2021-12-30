ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

New Jersey Hospitals Restricting Visitors As COVID Cases Hit Record Levels

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UPnU_0dYmwD5100

MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — There have been a record-breaking number of new COVID cases as some hospitals in our region set new rules to deal with the surge. Nationwide, the number of new cases just hit a record — 265,000 per day on average.

It comes as New Jersey set another all-time high for new cases with 20,000 in one day. Pennsylvania saw 17,000 new cases of the virus Tuesday — a record for the commonwealth. Delaware reported more than 1,000.

Hospitals in New Jersey are now putting restrictions on visits.

A long line wrapped around a testing site at the Willingboro Town Plaza Wednesday.

“We became friends with the people in front and back because the line was so long,” one woman said.

Burlington County officials say this is the busiest the site has been since the pandemic started.

The line filled with people who have symptoms, were exposed to the virus, or just want peace of mind as the cases climb.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the different strand that’s out or what, but this thing is very, very scary,” a woman said.

This comes as New Jersey set a record of 20,000 cases in a single day.

“It’s like someone sprinkled something in the air because it’s going rampant everywhere,” a woman said.

The statewide spike in COVID cases is also prompting New Jersey hospitals to take action quickly.

The New Jersey Hospital Association says they entered level red and there are now visitation restrictions in place.

“Last time we hit level red in New Jersey was last winter as an entire state,” NJ Hospital Association President and CEO Cathy Bennett said. “We have to worry about who is walking through the doors, who is visiting and we have to put in restrictions so that we ensure we can continue to keep safe patients and staff.”

Hospital officials say they these restrictions are tough on patients and their families.

“Because we do know how important it is that we take care of the emotional mental wellbeing of patients, not just the physical wellbeing. And we want to get visitors in back as quickly as possible,” Bennett said.

The hospital association says it looks at visitation on a weekly basis so this can change in the future. Only time will tell.

If you do have to be tested, officials ask you not to go to the emergency department.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID. Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility. Meanwhile, an...
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Government
Burlington County, NJ
Health
City
Delaware, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests. State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only. That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Nj Hospital Association
NJ.com

2nd N.J. Walmart closes due to coronavirus

A second New Jersey Walmart has temporarily closed its doors due to ongoing COVID pandemic. The Kearny store located at 150 Harrison Ave. was closed Thursday to allow for the store to be sanitized and restocked to “prepare the store to once again serve the community,” a Walmart spokeswoman told NJ Advance Media. She said the move was part of “an ongoing company-initiated program.”
KEARNY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

COVID-19 Cases Force Multiple NJ MVC Offices to Close

New Jersey- Positive COVID-19 cases have forced at least five New Jersey MVC offices to close today. The Camden and Vineland Licensing Centers will remain closed for the remainder of the day because of staffing shortages. The Delanco Licensing Center, Cherry Hill Vehicle Center, and Jersey City Vehicle Center are...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS Miami

Florida Breaks Single-Day COVID-19 Record With 75,900 Cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. That tally raises the 7-day average daily to 42,600, which is twice as high as it was at the peak of this summer’s surge when the delta variant fueled a surge of infections in the state. Friday’s report marks a single-day record for the number of new cases in Florida. It breaks the record set a day earlier when more than 58,000 cases were reported in the state. The omicron variant of the coronavirus has spiked in Florida and across...
FLORIDA STATE
Newark Post

Carney announces new state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

Gov. John Carney announced a new emergency declaration Thursday as the state works to relieve pressure on strained hospitals amid a coronavirus surge. The new state of emergency declaration that goes into effect Monday will give the state more flexibility in its response to the surge and allow National Guard members to work as nursing assistants as some patients are moved from hospitals to skilled nursing facilities, Carney said.
NEWARK, DE
Atlantic City Press

South Jersey hospitals announce first babies of 2022

South Jersey hospitals on Saturday commemorated their first babies of 2022. Shore Medical Center’s first baby of 2022 was born to a Pleasantville couple at 1:29 a.m. Jayceon O. Hendricks was born to Natalie Malave and Raymond Hendricks Sr., Shore said in a news release. He was 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches long.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
morristowngreen.com

New Jersey offering free at-home COVID tests

NO-COST COVID TESTING FOR ALL NEW JERSEY RESIDENTS. New Jersey and Vault Medical Services have teamed up to offer at-home COVID-19 saliva testing for any person who believes they need to be tested, with or without symptoms, at no cost. CLICK HERE TO ORDER A TEST or visit https://learn.vaulthealth.com/nj/
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy