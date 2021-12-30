ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UM To Pivot To Remote Instruction For First 2 Weeks Of Spring Semester

By CBSMiami.com Team
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – University of Miami President Julio Frenk announced several specific decisions regarding the spring semester for the Coral Gables and Marine campuses.

“First, classes will start on time Tuesday, January 18, 2022. However, we will pivot to remote instruction for the first two weeks of the spring semester, with in-person instruction resuming on January 31. All orientation activities will be held remotely as scheduled. Students in clinical rotations will be permitted to continue as scheduled, subject to requirements of their host sites.”

“Only staff who have been on campus directly supporting students and faculty should return to on-site work next week as planned, while those who are now working remotely will be expected back in person on January 31.”

Proof of a negative COVID test within 48 to 72 hours of arrival on campus will be required for returning students, and residential students will test again upon arrival. If you feel unwell, delay your return to campus until you are better, and we strongly encourage those traveling to have a negative test before making their way to Miami.”

Here are other measures that will go into effect with the spring semester:

• Residence and dining halls will be available to students as planned, although all dining will be available for take-out only.
• Residential students will be free to move in any time during the remote learning period, at their convenience. We will develop a notification mechanism in order to assure a smooth move-in process.
• In addition, indoor activities will be postponed until on-campus instruction begins, and indoor masking will continue for the foreseeable future.
• Our definition of “fully vaccinated” now includes receiving the appropriate booster shot, as soon as it is advisable. Students who have not documented that they are fully vaccinated will continue to test twice per week.
• Finally, we will adjust our isolation and quarantine protocols according to the most up-to-date guidance from CDC.

