Ghislaine Maxwell guilty in Epstein sex trafficking trial: What the case revealed about female sex offenders
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Poco Kernsmith, Wayne State University; Erin B. Comartin, Wayne State University, and Sheryl Kubiak, Wayne State University. (THE CONVERSATION) British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted for her role in luringand grooming girls...www.bozemandailychronicle.com
Comments / 0