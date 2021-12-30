ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty in Epstein sex trafficking trial: What the case revealed about female sex offenders

By Sheryl Kubiak Wayne State University
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Poco Kernsmith, Wayne State University; Erin B. Comartin, Wayne State University, and Sheryl Kubiak, Wayne State University. (THE CONVERSATION) British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted for her role in luringand grooming girls...

Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

