ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KorfkerRest for people with short necks

By Christian Harvey
violinist.com
 7 days ago

December 29, 2021, 7:32 PM · I've been looking at the existing threads about the KorfkerRest and have seen that most people who use it like it quite a lot and feel that it was worth the hefty price tag. However, I haven't seen much about the experience people with short...

www.violinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
violinist.com

Pirastro Korfkerrest Model 2. Where to buy?

Edited: December 29, 2021, 11:45 AM · I was wondering if anyone knew somewhere to buy it for less than 258 euros (292 dollars), which is the cheapest that i've found so far. I would need it to be sent to Spain. If anyone wants to leave their opinion...
SHOPPING
SPY

Never Take on a Project Without a Tool-Friendly Pair of Work Pants

Every man needs some of the best work pants if he wants to be ready for chores, projects, manual labor, or just stylishly looking like it. A great pair of work pants is tough and durable and made from high-quality fabrics. For serious work, you want these pants to be able to take a beating and handle dirt, cuts and regular washing. Given they’re designed to be used for work, many work pants also include extra or oversize pockets or loops to carry around any tools you might need. But not everyone needs construction work-level protection; some of the best work pants...
APPAREL
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Necks#Korfkerrest
purewow.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
PETS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Best Low Glycemic Foods for Diabetics?

The food people consume contains carbohydrates that provide energy when it gets metabolized in the body. Blood sugar levels increase as carbohydrates are absorbed in the blood. The glycemic index (GI) is higher if the carbs are digested quicker. This results in high blood glucose levels in the body. So,...
NUTRITION
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during this cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is - without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too.On Thursday 23 December, researchers behind the ZOE Covid Study warned that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
boxrox.com

Best 3 Science Based Exercises for Six Pack Abs (Upper vs Lower Abs)

Use these science based exercises for six pack abs. In this video, Jeff Nippard explains proper technique for three top ab movements and why they are great choices. The goal here is to maximize muscular development (hypertrophy of the six pack while avoiding injury. How Lean do you Need to...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy