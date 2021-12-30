No Losers: Players, fans win at Wabash Valley Classic

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza The final classic cheer: Northview senior cheerleader Emma Dickison, center, raises her pom-poms as a member of the basketball team shoots a free throw during the Knights' Wabash Valley Classic win over Shakamak on Wednesday at Terre Haute South. JOSEPH C. GARZA

As the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic continues with its breathtaking array of thrillers, nail-biters, blow-outs and the occasional so-so game, a question emerges as consolation games were played Wednesday afternoon: Is a consolation game really any consolation?

The answer turns out to be no, but not for the reason you might expect. In a tournament like this, there are no losers, just people who have fun playing and watching basketball.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Multi-tournament day: Jeremy Booe watches the Northview-Shakamak game during the Wabash Valley Classic on Wednesday at Terre Haute South. Booe said he was going to attend a tournament at Clay City later. JOSEPH C. GARZA

"I don't think it is [a consolation] at all," said Jeremy Booe, who attended Wednesday's games to cheer on the Northview Knights. "These kids come to play and they're here to have a good time. I don't think the outcome really matters, truthfully."

Tournament director Ticia Wright agrees. "I certainly want these teams to come in and have a great experience — it's hard to imagine a team that comes in and loses three straight games, they've certainly not had as good an experience as the championship teams," Wright said. "But it's helped their program overall grow and those kids have learned something.

"They take something away that as they go on with the rest of their season, and move into sectional play, maybe this will help them get further in that respect," she added. "So even if they leave with three losses, they've learned something and they feel better having come."

Northview beat the Shakamak Lakers and will play the Robinson Maroons for the title of consolation bracket at 3 p.m. today (Thursday). Northview also boasted the largest crowd among the consolation bracket challengers.

Booe was cheering the Knights on, even though he didn't go to Northview — he went to Clay City — and his cousin's soon-to-be husband is a coach with Shakamak. Why is he for Northview?

"My daughter's boyfriend," he answered with a laugh, then added, "We come to watch everybody."

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza We want Hunter: Northview students cheer for the Knights' Hunter Johnson as he is put into the game late in the fourth quarter of the team's win over Shakamak on Wednesday during the Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Northview sophomore Imer Holman said tournament play didn't vary that much from regular season games because the intent is always to win.

"The tournament, you see where you are in terms of the teams in your area," Holman said. Of playing on so many consecutive games, he said, "I'm sure it gets tiring, but it only makes you stronger."

The Knights lost their first game to the undefeated Terre Haute North Patriots. "They're rolling, they're 8-0," he admitted, but added, "We see them [again] Jan. 27. It'll be payback time. We beat them last year, so they beat us here. I'll think we'll get them."

The Robinson Maroons beat the South Vermillion Wildcats, 51-45, even though they were not accompanied by a cheerleading squad. Robinson players wore masks around their chins during the game.

The tournament champion will be decided beginning at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday).

Wright professed herself to be pleased with the crowd turnout, despite COVID-19 effects on attendance.

"Our numbers are a little down from the last time it was hosted at Terre Haute South in 2018," she said. "Our tournament passes were down about 300 — I honestly don't think that's bad. I don't know what our daily ticket sales have been, so those may offset each other.

She added, "We've had some pretty good crowds. We thought we would really be packed, that people would really be itching to get back watching these games. We've had good turnout, maybe not as much as we thought we would have, but I haven't been disappointed with our crowds."

Four undefeated teams entered the tournament on Monday, making it a must-see event.

"From a fan's standpoint, it's great, and I like to think of myself as a fan first and a director second," Wright said. "I'd been coming for years, before First Financial got involved. We've had some good match-ups — that Bloomfield-Linton game last night was hard to beat, probably one of the best high-school games I've seen in a long time."

She added, "That's what's great about this tournament — now, Linton and Bloomfield play each other in the regular season, but you get these match-ups where teams won't see each other unless they play here. We've always had teams comment to us that even if they come in and don't win, they have left a better team because they've played teams they normally wouldn't play."

The referees enjoy the spectacle as much as everyone else.

The best part, Chad Beaver said, is "the different classes that you see, all the way from 1A to 4A, and the different tempos and styles that people run."

The most challenging part, Kenny Ludlow added, is "just staying focused so that we don't miss safety [issues] — water on the floor is one key. Keeping the kids safe on the floor is probably number one for us, making sure nobody gets hurt."

Occasionally, a ref will take a player aside for a private discussion.

"We're telling them things that they're doing wrong in the game," Randy Hall explained "'Hey, watch this, watch that. Don't create something, stay within your game. In the heat of the moment, don't lose your cool.'"

Players and refs aren't the only hard workers during the Wabash Valley Classic — cheerleaders pull double duty, inspiring both their teams and its fans.

Emma Dickison, a senior cheerleader at Northview, has attended the tournament all four of her school years. "They're super-exciting," she exulted, glitter beneath her eyes, high on her cheekbones. "They're super-fun. It's fun to see all the different teams and all the different schools. Yesterday, we played against a school in Illinois that we normally wouldn't play and meeting new people is great.

She confided that, in addition to the games, she is "always" watching other cheerleading squads. "We're trying to see if they're better or worse than us, and if they're better, we try to see what they're doing to make us better. Maybe they're squeezing in tighter or standing a little more still at the beginning. Something we can take back to practice to work on."

Dickison admitted that it can be a challenge to be uplifting when her team isn't faring well.

"When it's a blow-out, sometimes it's a little boring," she said. "When they're losing, it can be a little hard but you have to remember that we're here to cheer them on and brighten up their spirits."

Many spirits have no doubt been brightened over the course of the tournament's week.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.