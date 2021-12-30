ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Budda Baker, James Conner, Rondale Moore sit out practice Wednesday

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOhq4_0dYmqT1p00

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report for Week 17 and it was again lengthy. As they prepare for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, they hopefully will have a healthy squad.

To start the week, nine players sat out of Wednesday’s practice and another three were limited.

The details of Wednesday’s injury report are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Did not participate

DL Zach Allen (ankle), S Budda Baker (ribs), T Kelvin Beachum (rest), RB James Conner (heel), TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder), C Rodney Hudson (illness), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), DL Jordan Phillips (knee), CB Marco Wilson (shoulder)

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not sound optimistic about Wilson being able to play. “It doesn’t look good for this week,” he told reporters Wednesday. Conner and Moore are again day-to-day and will be Sunday decisions as to whether they play. Phillips missed the game on Satirday. Hudson is ramping up from being on the COVID list. It is hopeful he will be in shape to play.

I would expect to see Allen and Baker’s workload increase as the week goes on.

Limited participation

RB Chase Edmonds (back), TE Zach Ertz (hamstring), S Deionte Thompson (shoulder)

Ertz has played through hamstring issues the last two games. Edmonds and Thompson will probably be good to go.

Cowboys' Wednesday report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHoAm_0dYmqT1p00

Limited participation:

  • DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot)
  • T Tyron Smith (ankle)
  • WR Malik Turner (calf)

Full participation:

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)
  • RB Tony Pollard (foot)

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Will Be 'Smart' With Chase Edmonds, James Conner In Finale

The Cardinals have two good running backs in Pro Bowler James Conner and Chase Edmonds﻿. In a quest to make sure they will have both available and ready for the playoffs, there is a chance neither will play in the regular-season finale against the Seahawks on Sunday. "We're going...
NFL
The Evening News

RONDALE MOORE WATCH

The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver/kick returner missed the Cardinals’ 25-22 win at Dallas on Sunday due to an ankle...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Revisiting Arizona's multiple defensive sub-packages

Last season, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph found ways to use his personnel to frustrate and confuse opposing offenses in passing situations. He turned to a few different sub packages, sometimes rolling out a personnel group with zero defensive linemen, six linebackers, and five defensive backs, to pressure passers and clamp down on throwing lanes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rondale Moore
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cards Wire#Spotify#Wr#Dl#Covid#Rb Chase Edmonds#Cowboys#De Demarcus Lawrence#Rb Ezekiel Elliott#Rb Tony Pollard
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals’ thrilling win

We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns coach explains why Nick Chubb saw little action in first half

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb saw very little action in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and that left many scratching their head. Chubb amassed just four first half carries and 12 overall. He averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry, so why didn’t Cleveland hitch their wagon to Chubb and ride things out? That’s a fair question.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
109K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy