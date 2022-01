Over the last four weeks of the NFL season, Rashaad Penny of the Seattle Seahawks has been the best running back in the entire NFL. Yes, you read that right. Penny, Seattle’s first-round pick in the 2018 draft whose career has been slowed by injuries, has been on an absolute tear of late, rushing for 481 yards in that four-week span. That’s 95 more rushing yards than the next closest player in the league.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO