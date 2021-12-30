Seeking laughter in dark times

Sam Mallett, 31, of Live Oak, performs comedy recently at Slough House Social in Colusa. He will be performing again on New Year’s Eve at The Couch in Citrus Heights. Photo courtesy of Stoney Meagher

If you happened to walk into Sopa Thai in Yuba City last week, you may have caught something that is somewhat unique not only for the area but also in our COVID-impacted world: Live comedy.

The show is part of an effort by Stoney Meagher, who runs Stoney’s Photography and Blue Dream Productions, to bring comedy and laughter to a region that he said is often missed as comedians travel from Chico to Sacramento to perfect their craft.

“There’s not a whole lot going on out there and guys are driving right through our area from Chico to Sacramento,” said Meagher.

After being involved with open-mic comedy at venues such as the now-closed Cellar & Sudz in Yuba City, Meagher said he wanted to continue a comedy presence in the area after the lone outlet shutdown.

“Because Cellar & Sudz closed, I wanted to do my own thing,” said Meagher. “I started going out to comedy shows and making connections.”

Among the more important connections that Meagher made was with David Read and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. Meagher said after he put on a show in collaboration with YSA&C called “Tickle your funny bone,” he began to make even more connections with comedians and started thinking of ways to get area venues to host his comedy shows.

When Meagher began to actually bring comedians in for shows at places such as Sopa Thai and Slough House Social in Colusa, he said, “Wow I can really do this and make this happen.”

In his journey through the pandemic to get shows together for the community, Meagher has made it happen, though it hasn’t been without its challenges.

He said getting people to go out and enjoy the nightlife amid the pandemic, especially during the week, has been an incredible challenge as most are still wary to venture outside and mingle as they once did before COVID cast a shadow over our day-to-day lives.

“The pandemic and trying to get people out has been a huge challenge,” said Meagher. “People are still hesitant to come out. I think that’s the biggest challenge. Finding the right venue has also been the biggest challenge. If you do a free comedy show and it’s good, then people will come.”

Meagher said a recent ally in attempting to have a regular comedy presence has been Slough House Social in Colusa, where Meagher puts on shows once a month on Friday nights.

“They want to book every single month now,” said Meagher. “I feel real good with Slough House. It’s a big thing for them to promote as much as we do.”

Meagher said the monthly shows at Slough House Social are free for anyone that shows up. He also said that when summer approaches, he hopes to have more shows and make it an even bigger happening.

“I want to make it a place where people know they can see comedy for free,” said Meagher.

Another challenge for bringing comedy to the Yuba-Sutter area has been finding the right comedians for the right audience.

“I think our society is getting too soft,” said Meagher. “Everything offends everybody. Comedy is that. It’s satire. You put everything aside and you pick on politics, people, situations. It’s not meant to hurt anybody. It’s hard not to be so serious about issues going on. I think that’s what comedy is. … The challenge is getting the right comedians for the right venue. Anticipating who the crowd will be and have comedians who fit. I try to find comics that will make it successful and want to come back.”

The comedy that Meagher is attempting to establish in the area is not just for the audience who may need a laugh in these serious times, but also for the comedians who see their time on stage as a conduit for releasing any angst they have bottled up.

“What I find is with a lot of the comedians there’s a lot of mental illness,” said Meagher. “They seem to have a lot of issues and this is an outlet for them. It allows them to express themselves. I find a lot of comedians are introverts, but once you get them on stage, they open up. You make connections with people.”

Some of the comedians that Meagher has seen grow and come into their own are Dillon Collins from Chico, who has performed for Meagher at Slough House Social, and Live Oak’s Sam Mallett.

The 31-year-old Mallett, who took the stage last week at Sopa Thai, was the highlight of the show. If you didn’t know it, you would have thought Mallett was a seasoned professional who just happened to show up at this small but growing effort by Meagher.

For Meagher, he feels a sense of pride in seeing how comedians he has come to know have grown throughout their times on stage.

“Watching how they have progressed over the years is really impressive,” said Meagher. “I’m trying to find seasoned comedians as well as up-and-comers. I want to try to get these guys stage time.”

Mallett, who said he did his first open-mic night when he was 19 in Santa Barbara, has only been doing comedy professionally for about four years. Most of his performances were in the Chico area and he said before he started doing some standup at Cellar & Sudz and got to know Meagher more, that the Yuba-Sutter area was basically a ghost town for entertainment and especially comedy.

“I didn’t know there was anything in the area. I thought it was dead in the water,” said Mallett.

The subjects Mallett touches on his comedy are wide ranging and he even manages to bring his experiences growing up in the area to the stage.

“When I was starting out, people said it can take a while to find an identity in comedy,” said Mallett. “I still don’t even know if I have one yet. Some people have told me my jokes are a little edgier, but I just do what I think is funny. … I don’t think there’s any lane I try to stay inside of.”

Mallett is looking to continue his comedy career and even branch out to other parts of the entertainment landscape such as podcasts and even movies. But, he said, comedy will always remain at the center of what he does.

He said comedy was “the only thing I can envision doing with my life. Everything else seems depressing to me.”

Like Meagher, Mallett said the biggest challenge he has in the area with regards to comedy is just getting people to show up. He said many in the region don’t even know that options like this exist for them to enjoy.

“The biggest hurdle isn’t the type of material, it’s the idea of doing material at all,” said Mallett. “The Yuba-Sutter area has been such a deadzone, the fact that comedy is happening and people don’t know about it. There’s not a culture for it. Shows haven’t been happening for so long. That’s the biggest challenge, just getting it to occur and people show up.”

While you certainly might find Mallett at one of Meagher’s next shows in the area, Mallett said his next big performance will be on New Year’s Eve at The Couch in Citrus Heights. Asked whether stage fright ever creeps in before a performance, Mallett said not so much anymore.

“I’ll still get nervous,” he said. “I get nervous because I want to do good. As I’m on stage it doesn’t necessarily hit me because most of the time I’m observing myself and it’s automatic. … Once I’m off stage it will kind of sink in.”

Along with monthly shows at Slough House Social, Meagher said he has booked at least three shows with Read and YSA&C for performances at the organization’s theater along Plumas Street. The first performance will be in March and tickets will be $15 at the door.

“He (Read) gives me free rein to find the comics and run it,” said Meagher. “David’s a good ally for the arts. David’s been a really big supporter.”