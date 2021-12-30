Freight rates and winter weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite the relatively warm temperatures so far, we have seen spits of snow in the Pittsburgh area, and PennDOT says it’s prepared for the arrival of snow and ice. Ben DeVore, the acting Allegheny County manager for PennDOT says to this point, the weather has saved them from using much of their salt services, He says drivers have done their practice runs, the equipment is ready to go, and they’re prepared for whatever the weather throws at them. “We’re in excellent position right now. all of our stockpiles are full, we did our initial fills on our stockpiles. we’re ready to go our equipment is up and running, we’ve done dry runs and we’re ready for whatever. They’re kind of hungry right now because they’re ready for winter and ramped up to go,” DeVore said. The agency says they have plenty of drivers, but are always looking for more. PennDOT will be hosting a recruiting event at its Aspinwall office on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The agency says they’re looking for anybody who has a CDL that can work temporary or full-time.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO