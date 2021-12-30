ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chicago Bulls Hammer Atlanta Hawks 131-117

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQqXR_0dYmUnjL00

The Hawks roster made history during the lopsided game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Recap

Earlier today, the NBA decided to postpone the game between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs because the Heat had trouble fielding a team.

Tonight in Chicago, the Hawks had 12 active players, 8 of whom are on 10-day contracts. Currently, they have the largest roster in NBA history. General Manager Travis Schlenk, the coaching staff, and the players all deserve credit for fighting through this. But at a certain point, the deck is stacked against you.

It should come as no surprise that the Hawks got demolished by the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine cruised to a combined 45 points. Seven Bulls scored in double digits, while the team shot a scorching 61.4% from the field and 45.5% from deep. The game was never close after the first quarter.

A depleted Hawks roster was led by none other than Trae Young. The soon-to-be two-time All-Star scored 26 points and dished 11 assists. Clint Capela held down the paint without much help. The big man went for a very respectable 18 points and 15 boards. However, an unflattering clip of Capela went viral during the game.

The Hawks shot 47.3% from the field and 40% from deep. Not bad for a bunch of guys who were signed this week. Unfortunately, their defense was non-existent. Until the Hawks get back to full health (and perhaps even afterward), their defense will hold them back from serious contention.

Post-Game Interviews

When asked about the unusual circumstances, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said bluntly, "I'm not even going to go there. I'm really not. We got to play the guys we have, but I'm not going to go there with that."

McMillan provided his diagnosis of the lopsided loss. "I thought our guys were gassed. Clint is coming out of the protocol. Cam has been playing heavy minutes; he really didn't have any legs. This is Trae's second game back. Just heavy legs, you know."

As for the brand new players, McMillan offered a glimpse into the logistical nightmare the team is working through. He said there had not been many opportunities for practice or drawing up plays. "It's a challenge that I've never experienced, and COVID is something we've never experienced. But it's a huge challenge to try to rotate the number of bodies we have in uniform."

Clint Capela took to the podium and was visibly exhausted. "It's been tough the past couple games." When asked about his recovery from COVID-19, Capela confirmed he was still feeling the effects. "Yeah. It was hard breathing, coughing a lot. But yeah, breathing was hard." However, the 'Swiss Bank' did say he was improving, kind of. "It's getting better, I guess."

Almost an hour after the game ended, Trae Young was still heated. The point guard always speaks the truth and doesn't fear fines from the league, so he gave the media an amazing quote.

"It's crazy. What I was told, the reason we kept playing was because the NBA didn't want to stop games and postpone games. You see teams around, like the team we played tonight, they hadn't played a lot of games the last couple of weeks because they got a lot of games postponed because guys being out.

So, I think it's kind of confusing. We got three-fourths of our team out. I came to shootaround today, not knowing most my teammates. It's something that obviously, I'm the leader with Nate, and no one wants to make an excuse. I'm not the type to make an excuses and things like that.

But it's kind of frustrating when you look around the league and other teams got games postponed, not even canceled. Just moving them because of what's going on with all the COVID outbreak. We got hit hard by this COVID and it's just kind of frustrating not getting some games postponed."

The Hawks next game is Friday against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Hopefully, they will have more players cleared from Health & Safety Protocols by then because their playoff seeding is counting on it. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 26 PTS, 11 AST

Clint Capela - 18 PTS, 15 REB

Cam Reddish - 14 PTS, 2 AST

Bulls Leaders

Zach LaVine - 25 PTS, 5 REB

DeMar DeRozan - 20 PTS, 8 REB

Coby White - 17 PTS, 12 AST

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Oral History: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

Like SI Hawks on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Wizards Trade Lands Bradley Beal In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2021-22 season after pulling off a surprise run to the NBA playoffs. Now, they have a 16-19 record and rank ahead of only the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Indiana Pacers in the standings. One...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Trae Young
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Portland Tribune

Simons, Trail Blazers outscore Young, Hawks, 136-131

Anfernee Simons scores a career-high 43 points and Atlanta's Trae Young goes for career-high 56 pointsAtlanta's Trae Young won the basketball battle with a career-high and NBA season-high 56 points and 14 assists in an incredible individual performance. Portland's Anfernee Simons won the hoops war, starting for a resting Damian Lillard and scoring a career-high 43 points as the Trail Blazers outscored the Hawks 136-131 Monday at Moda Center. Simons and Jusuf Nurkic came out of the NBA's health and safety protocols, as did coach Chauncey Billups. And, all three succeeded Monday — Billups got the win, Simons had a...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Simons Goes Huge, Leads Trail Blazers Over Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers faced the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night with yet another mixed lineup. Frontcourt stalwarts Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington returned from NBA Health and Safety Protocols, giving the Blazers size that they sorely missed the last ten days. In horrible karmic balance, Damian Lillard sat to rest an ongoing abdominal injury even as CJ McCollum continued his recovery from a collapsed lung. Portland’s increased mass helped with paint scoring and offensive rebounding, but ended up costing the Blazers every time they switched a big onto Atlanta star Trae Young. Norman Powell (26 points) and Anfernee Simons (a career-high 43) had great games starting in place of Lillard and McCollum. But Young outshone them all with 56 points on 17-26 shooting.
NBA
NESN

Trail Blazers Will be Without Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum Against Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers will be down a few key players when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Brad Rowland confirmed that starting guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are out on Monday night while starting center Jusuf Nurkic and his backup Cody Zeller are doubtful. Lillard missed five games...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#The Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings Game Day Information

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. Both teams desperately need a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight. Game Details. Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings. Date: Wednesday, January...
NBA
CBS 46

NBA announces updates to Atlanta Hawks schedule

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Due to games being postponed as players and staff entered the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, the NBA has announced the following updates to the Atlanta Hawks schedule. The Hawks, who were originally slated to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Dec. 19, will...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Should the Atlanta Hawks pursue a Mike Muscala reunion?

The Atlanta Hawks are not in the position that they would have liked to be when they started the season. Their preseason was less than ideal due to injury and this meant that Nate McMillan’s goal of chemistry was going to be very difficult to obtain. Yes, the Hawks...
NBA
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers beat Hawks, 136-131

The Portland Trail Blazers welcome back center Jusuf Nurkic to the starting lineup Monday night against Atlanta at the Moda Center after he missed three games while being in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. His size was sorely missed during losses to Dallas, Utah and the LA...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

What It Will Take For Atlanta Hawks To Land Ben Simmons?

One of the biggest surprises in the NBA playoff last season was the 5-seeded Atlanta Hawks edging out the 1-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in seven games to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals, ending the 76ers season prematurely and causing a series of events that has changed the Sixers’ organization.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
206
Followers
223
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy