Live Updates: No. 19 Alabama vs. No. 14 Tennessee

No. 19 Alabama (9-3) is set to take on No. 14 Tennessee (9-2) inside Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff will be at 8 p.m. CT.

Alabama is coming off a loss against Davidson in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham, and has lost two of its last three. Tennessee defeated then-6th-ranked Arizona last time out, and has won three straight games.

Last season these two teams met twice, with Alabama emerging victorious in both meetings. Alabama beat Tennessee in Knoxville, 71-63, and in the SEC Tournament Semifinals, 73-68.

Tennessee will be without freshman guard Kennedy Chandler and senior forward John Fulkerson due to COVID-19 protocols. Chandler leads the Vols in scoring and Fulkerson is the team's top rebounder.

Assistant coach Antoine Pettway will return to Alabama's sideline after missing the past two games due to an illness.

Alabama will use its typical starting lineup: Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, and Charles Bediako.

Final stats

Second Half

19:29 - Bediako hits two free throws to open the half. Alabama leads 35-33.

18:20 - Tennessee responds with a 5-0 run, but an and-one from Quinerly ties the game at 38.

15:43 - At the under-16 media timeout, Tennessee holds a 43-38 advantage after a physical first four minutes of the second half.

14:21 - Alabama is on a 4-0 run out of the timeout and now trails by one.

13:53 - Another and-one from Quinerly ties the game at 45.

11:59 - At the under-12 media timeout, Alabama trails 47-45.

10:02 - Two free throws from Davison tie the game at 51.

8:36 - Bediako knocks down two free throws to cut Tennessee's lead to two.

7:35 - At the under-8 media timeout, Alabama trails 56-55. Tennessee will shoot a one-and-one after the break.

6:03 - A free throw from the Vols gives Tennessee a 63-57 lead.

3:37 - Ellis hits a three and Gary scores inside to make the score 63-62 in favor of Tennessee.

1:50 - Tennessee gets a layup inside to extend the lead to 65-62, but Shackelford hits a corner three to tie it at 65.

1:01 - Shackelford scores inside to give Alabama a 67-65 lead, but Tennessee answers with a three and leads by one.

0:41 - Ellis answers with a three from the wing. Alabama leads 70-68.

0:28 - Tennessee fouls Davison and he makes one of two free throws. Alabama leads 71-68.

0:14 - Gurley knocks down two free throws, Alabama leads 73-68.

FINAL - Alabama beats Tennessee 73-68.

Halftime stats

First Half